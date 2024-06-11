Tom Brady's pants from his final NFL game sell for $89K

The Tom Brady Interviews With Steve Burton The Tom Brady Interviews With Steve Burton 12:00

FOXBORO -- Football fans are willing to pay ridiculous amounts of money for any piece of Tom Brady memorabilia. The pants worn by the seven-time Super Bowl champ in his final NFL game just sold for nearly $90,000 at auction earlier this week.

Brady's game-worn pants from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFC Wild Card round fetched $89,100 at auction, according to Grey Flannel Auctions. If you think that's a lot for a pair of game-used slacks, you're not wrong. A pair of pants that Brady wore for 11 games in his final NFL season were sold for $31,200 last November through Heritage Auctions, according to Darren Rovell.

But that $89k price tag is only good for third place on the all-time pants list. Babe Ruth is not only the Sultan of Swat but the King of Game-Worn Pants too, as a pair of Ruth's pants from his 1921 season with the New York Yankees sold for a record $183,500 at auction in 2012. Two other pairs of Ruth's game-worn pants also sold for $90,000 through Goldin Auctions in 2014.

While Brady's pants have nothing on Ruth's trousers, the former Patriots and Bucs quarterback does own the record for the most expensive NFL jersey. Brady's jersey from his final NFL game sold for $1.39 million at Sotheby's last November.

The price tag for Brady memorabilia is well out of the budget for most sports fans, but New England fans can get a look at plenty of Brady's game-used memorabilia at the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro, where the quarterback will be enshrined in a special ceremony on Wednesday night.