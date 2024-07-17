2 charged after toddler and woman shot in Greene County

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two men are facing charges after police said a toddler and woman were shot through the door of a home in Greene County.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a home on Mountainview Gardens in Franklin Township around 7 p.m. on Saturday for a shooting.

Investigators said Jeremy Currey and Darius Wolfe fired about five rounds into the home through the front door. Police said a 2-year-old girl was hit in her thigh and a woman was shot in the eye.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment and have since been released, police said.

Currey and Wolfe are facing multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide and stalking. There are warrants out for their arrests, and both are considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, you're asked to call state police.