Toddler hit by car on Route 51 after mom allegedly left kids alone in Pittsburgh-area hotel room

JEFFERSON HILLS, PA. (KDKA) - A woman is in the Allegheny County Jail after allegedly leaving her two children alone in a hotel room in Jefferson Hills along Route 51.

Shawnae Galberth left her three and four-year-old children unattended in a room at the Econo Lodge on Route 51 Saturday night. According to the criminal complaint, the children left the room, while their mother was gone, and walked along the road when the three-year-old was hit by a car.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in critical condition. The other child was not hurt, and officers found the four-year-old wandering around in the nearby parking lot after the incident.

Galberth told police on-scene that the children were sleeping, so she took her third child and began to walk to a nearby convenience store to get food for the next morning.

Galberth is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of children.