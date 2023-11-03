Titans' Treylon Burks in concussion protocol after scary fall against Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is in concussion protocol after being carted off the field Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

In an update on Friday, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the second-year wide receiver briefly lost consciousness after he landed hard on the field after trying to catch a fourth-down pass from quarterback Will Levis.

Burks was carted off late in the fourth quarter after he landed awkwardly on the turf. Medical crews removed his facemask and strapped him on a spine board before taking him off the field. Burks finished the game with 2 catches for 23 yards.

According to ESPN, Burks and Vrabel texted, and Burks was expected to be at the team's facility on Friday.

"There was a brief loss of consciousness, that's why (medical personnel) reacted in the manner in which they did," Vrabel said, according to the team's website. "It sounds like everybody did exactly what they were supposed to do based on the protocol and making sure Treylon's well-being was looked over as quickly and correctly as possible."

ESPN also reported that Thursday was the second time in his NFL career that Burks was unconscious during a game. On Dec. 4, 2022, against the Philadelphia Eagles, Burks was knocked unconscious by Eagles safety Marcus Epps.

Due to Thursday's game, the Titans have extended off time before hitting the field again. Tennessee next plays on Nov. 12 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.