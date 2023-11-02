Tennessee Titans' Treylon Burks carted off against Pittsburgh Steelers after scary fall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off the field after suffering an injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Burks was carted off after a scary fall in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game. A silence came over the stadium after he hit the ground near the sideline with 2 minutes, 6 seconds left in the final quarter. Burks landed hard on the ground after trying to catch a pass from quarterback Will Levis on fourth down.

Medical professionals removed his facemask and strapped him on a board, both of which are standard procedures, before taking him off the field. Players from both teams gathered around Burks while he was down, with some getting on one knee. The game was delayed while medical professionals attended to him.

The broadcast reported that Burks has movement in all his extremities, and Burks gave a thumbs-up as he approached the tunnel.

After the game, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Burks is alert, moving and in the team's training room, according to Grant Gordon of NFL Media.

Burks finished the game with 2 catches for 23 yards and one rush for 5 yards. The 23-year-old wide receiver was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. He came into Thursday's game with six catches for 99 yards.

The Steelers (5-3) beat the Titans (3-5) 20-16 on Thursday night.

Tennessee plays at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 12, while Pittsburgh hosts the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 12.