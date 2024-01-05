TikTok challenge raises nearly $30,000 for Beaver County Humane Society

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A TikTok challenge helped raise nearly $30,000 for the Beaver County Humane Society.

Last month, Roger Vigus of Jackson Township challenged his followers to donate at least 50 cents to the humane society. On TikTok, Roger chronicles the adventures of R2, a dog he rescued on the side of a busy interstate.

"How cool would it be if everyone who watched this video donated 50 cents?" he asked in his video. "I know this video is going to get thousands of views, how many thousands is up to you all, but how cool would it be if we could multiply those thousands by 50 cents and just really help the shelter out?"

He also challenged TikToker Eddie and his dog Chooch across the state in Philadelphia. Eddie accepted, and the two competed to see whose followers could donate the most money.

In just one day, the humane society said it got more than $15,000. The challenge ran until New Year's Day, and after everything was tallied up, the total came in at a little over $27,880.

Eddie and Chooch's 1.2 million followers were responsible for about $25,000 while Roger and R2's 72,000 followers brought in about $1,500.

The Beaver County Humane Society was the real winner of the challenge. In a video, Roger said the challenge brought awareness to the shelter, but more specifically, the money will help serve nearly 4,000 animals at low-cost vaccine clinics.

"We are so thankful for the support that has come from this Tiktok challenge! Together Eddie & his dog, Chooch, and Roger & his dog, R2's followers have raised almost $28,000 for BCHS!" the humane society wrote on Facebook.