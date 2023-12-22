Pittsburgh-area TikToker's challenge helps raise nearly $20K for Beaver County Humane Society

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh-area TikToker's social media challenge has already raised nearly $20,000 for the Beaver County Humane Society.

Roger Vigus of Jackson Township rescued his dog R2 from the side of a busy interstate and has been chronicling the pup's journey on social media. Last week, Roger challenged his 70,000 followers to donate at least 50 cents to the Beaver County Humane Society.

"How cool would it be if everyone who watched this video donated 50 cents? I know this video is going to get thousands of views, how many thousands is up to you all, but how cool would it be if we could multiply those thousands by 50 cents and just really help the shelter out?" Roger asked in his video.

He also challenged another TikToker across the state in Philadelphia: Eddie and his dog "Chooch." Eddie and Chooch accepted, and Eddie said he was going to "up that up a notch" and challenged his followers to donate $1.

"We were truly blown away when we learned about this challenge," said Alison Yazer, the Beaver County Humane Society's executive director. "It's an incredibly special holiday surprise for our animals, and we couldn't be more grateful for the outpouring of support. Dedicated supporters of BCHS like Mr. Vigus help us achieve our mission every day and lead us closer to fulfilling our vision."

The challenge will continue until New Year's Day when the humane society said it will tally all the donations. Roger's 70,000 followers are up against Eddie's 1.2 million followers, and while the "loser" will have to do 100 pushups and 100 pullups, either way, the humane society and its animals are already winners.