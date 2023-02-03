Is Ticketmaster ready for demand ahead of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tour?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beyoncé announced her world tour earlier this week, and Pittsburgh made the cut.

She will bring her "Renaissance" tour to Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 3. In the United Kingdom on Friday, ticket presales begin for the tour, while fans in the United States are counting the days until they can buy them.

Fans also are counting on Ticketmaster to come through after failures with its website were highlighted three months ago when fans of Taylor Swift tried to buy tickets during the presale.

To make sure there is no déjà vu, Ticketmaster said it is utilizing verified fan technology and rolling out a registration process to filter out resellers.

It says roughly 3 percent of tickets from verified sales end up in the secondary market, compared to 20 to 30 percent for non-verified sales.

The North American leg of the tour has been split into three groups A, B, and C, all of which have staggered registration and purchase dates. However, this lottery-style registration does not guarantee tickets.

Meanwhile, the tour has already been extended in seven cities within group A where demand exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800 percent.