Thunderstorms, showers possible across Pittsburgh region; warm and muggy trend continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A crossing cold front is touching off scattered showers and thunderstorms that will linger through late this evening with showers finally tapering toward morning.

Daily average High: 69° Low: 47°

Sunrise: 6:14 a.m. Sunset: 8:20 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: T-Storms and showers tonight. We are watching the potential for strong storms on Tuesday late afternoon/evening.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy, but mainly dry until later in the evening when a few showers could develop.

Tuesday will be mainly dry during the morning and early afternoon. Still, we're watching the potential for strong to severe storms to possibly develop late afternoon into Tuesday evening, depending on how this next system evolves.

Scattered shower and storm chances linger the rest of the week, with temperatures very warm in the 70s before cooling to near-normal 60s next weekend.

