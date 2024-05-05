Watch CBS News
Weather

Thunderstorms, showers possible across Pittsburgh region; warm and muggy trend continues

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/5)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/5) 03:07

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A crossing cold front is touching off scattered showers and thunderstorms that will linger through late this evening with showers finally tapering toward morning.  

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Daily average High: 69° Low: 47°

Sunrise: 6:14 a.m. Sunset: 8:20 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: T-Storms and showers tonight. We are watching the potential for strong storms on Tuesday late afternoon/evening. 

headlines-center-camera.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Monday will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy, but mainly dry until later in the evening when a few showers could develop. 

Tuesday will be mainly dry during the morning and early afternoon. Still, we're watching the potential for strong to severe storms to possibly develop late afternoon into Tuesday evening, depending on how this next system evolves.

Scattered shower and storm chances linger the rest of the week, with temperatures very warm in the 70s before cooling to near-normal 60s next weekend.

7-day-icast-4.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 7:23 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.