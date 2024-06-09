Three people arrested after carjacking in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are in custody following a carjacking in the Hill District that took place on Saturday night.

According to Pittsburgh Police, just after 8 p.m., they were called to Crawford Street and Centre Avenue for reports of a carjacking.

The driver, while unhurt, told police that the three suspects were armed, took the car, and fled.

Not more than a half-hour later, the car was found on E. Carson Street between 23rd and 24th Street, and three men were taken into custody.

Police have also said they are working to get a search warrant because multiple firearms were spotted inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.