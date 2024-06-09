Watch CBS News
Local News

Three people arrested after carjacking in Hill District

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police make arrest in armed carjacking
Police make arrest in armed carjacking 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are in custody following a carjacking in the Hill District that took place on Saturday night. 

According to Pittsburgh Police, just after 8 p.m., they were called to Crawford Street and Centre Avenue for reports of a carjacking. 

The driver, while unhurt, told police that the three suspects were armed, took the car, and fled. 

Not more than a half-hour later, the car was found on E. Carson Street between 23rd and 24th Street, and three men were taken into custody. 

Police have also said they are working to get a search warrant because multiple firearms were spotted inside the vehicle. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on June 9, 2024 / 7:26 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.