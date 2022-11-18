Thomas Stanko, charged in death of Cassandra Gross, to appear in court today

Thomas Stanko set to appear before judge Friday

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man charged with killing his girlfriend, though her body has never been found, is going to appear before a judge.

Thomas Stanko is charged with homicide four and a half years after Cassandra Gross was last seen.

Stanko was considered a suspect but was only charged last month.

State police said they found what they believed to be a part of Gross's eye glasses in a burn pit on Stanko's property.

Earlier this year, Stanko was convicted on federal firearms charges.

