Thomas Stanko, charged in death of Cassandra Gross, to appear in court today

By Erica Mokay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man charged with killing his girlfriend, though her body has never been found, is going to appear before a judge. 

Thomas Stanko is charged with homicide four and a half years after Cassandra Gross was last seen. 

Stanko was considered a suspect but was only charged last month. 

State police said they found what they believed to be a part of Gross's eye glasses in a burn pit on Stanko's property. 

Earlier this year, Stanko was convicted on federal firearms charges. 

November 18, 2022

