Third suspect arrested in stabbing death of Elliot man

ELLIOT, Pa. (KDKA) - A third suspect involved in a fatal stabbing in Elliot earlier this year is now behind bars.

Pittsburgh Public Safety announced the arrest of 20-year-old Logan Smetanka on Saturday.

UPDATE 3: Logan Smetanka was arrested in Greensburg, PA by Greensburg PD. He was taken to Westmoreland County Jail where he will be extradited to Allegheny County to be arraigned on charges of Homicide and Criminal Conspiracy.

There are no outstanding suspects in this case. https://t.co/OGd1Yl06eY — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) May 11, 2024

Smetanka, 18-year-old Carlena Wells and 19-year-old Dominic Johnson are facing charges in the death of 37-year-old Marc Kovach.

Kovach was found down a set of steps in front of an abandoned house on Steuben Street in March.