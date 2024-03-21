Watch CBS News
Man found stabbed to death in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was found stabbed to death in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood on Thursday.

Pittsburgh police said detectives were called to Steuben Street for reports of a man found unresponsive outside a vacant home. 

Detectives found the 37-year-old man near the front of the house down some steps that weren't visible from the street. He had multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead by medics, police said. 

The mobile crime unit processed evidence at the scene. Police didn't release any more details but said the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's identity will be released by the Allegheny County medical examiner. 

