The weekend weather in Pittsburgh is shaping up to be gorgeous

By: KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Carl Lam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is no shortage of things to do this weekend around Pittsburgh! With Picklesburgh, Yinzapalooza at PNC Park, and so many other outdoor activities, it's great that the weather will cooperate too!

If you're heading to Picklesburgh this weekend, you've got great weather coming! KDKA Weather Center

Our day today will start off a bit on the cloudy side but temperatures will warm up quickly once we get some sun rolling through Western Pennsylvania.

You can expect more sunshine as we go into the afternoon and temperatures to climb into the mid 80s. For areas up north like Slippery Rock, Butler, and New Castle, you'll get more sunshine today and for areas around Uniontown, Latrobe, and Connellsville, you'll have to deal with some more cloud cover today with a few pop up rain showers possible throughout the day.

Temperatures tonight will start to cool down into the low 60s in the suburbs and into the upper 60s for Downtown Pittsburgh. Overall, it's still a comfortable and pleasant evening around town.

High temperatures and conditions for the weekend! KDKA Weather Center

For Sunday, there is more sunshine and temperatures are going to climb into the mid to upper 80s. There will be some high thin cloud cover throughout the day but we should be free from any precipitation.

By Monday afternoon, that's when some of the rain chances increase around Pittsburgh. We're not expecting it to be a washout by any means. The rain chances will continue to increase as we go toward Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with some more rain showers and thunderstorms. In terms of temperatures, they'll be staying into the 80s and closer to our seasonal averages for this time of year with no 90° heat on the way, at least through the next 7 days.

7-day forecast: July 20, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

