Watch CBS News
Hey Ray

The science of tornadoes in our region | Hey Ray!

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: Tornadoes in Pittsburgh
Hey Ray: Tornadoes in Pittsburgh 02:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On a recent road trip, Elizabeth and I came across some severe weather. 

Nearby tornado warnings and funnel clouds with storms were draped along I-70 near the Ohio and Indiana state lines.

hey-ray-2.jpg
On a recent road trip, Elizabeth and I saw severe weather, including a funnel cloud.  Elizabeth Petelin

Even two tornadoes were confirmed around 15 miles north of where we were traveling!

hey-ray-3.jpg
The tornadoes were detected on radar. RadarScope App

While that makes for a cool road trip story, we were in Indiana. What about tornadoes around here?

hey-ray-4.jpg
The remnants of a tornado in Indianapolis National Weather Service Indianapolis

Because of our hills and interesting terrain, some people think tornadoes don't happen around here. 

Nothing could be further from the truth!

hey-ray-5.jpg
A tornado touched down on Mt. Washington on June 2, 1998 KDKA File Photo

We have had tornadoes in this area. We have actually had a lot of tornadoes in this area. 

hey-ray-6.jpg
A map of where tornadoes in the area have occurred from 1950-2022 National Weather Service Pittsburgh

As you can see from this map from the National Weather Service showing tornadoes from 1950 through 2022, every county in our area has had a tornado.

They are not all weak tornadoes either.  We have had tornadoes of the Futjita or Enhanced Fujita Scale that range from EF-0 all the way to the biggest, most destructive tornadoes at EF-5! 

hey-ray-7.jpg
Damage left behind from a catastrophic F-4 tornado that hit Albion, Pennsylvania in 1985  KDKA File Photo

While we have only had one that strong, most of our tornadoes fall between EF-0 and EF-2. That said, even an EF-0 tornado is extremely dangerous.    

hey-ray-8.jpg
The types of tornadoes that have hit Pittsburgh since 1880 KDKA Weather Center

May, June, and July are the months were this area, on average, sees the most tornadoes. Looking at this graph, though, you can see that every single month has had a tornado in this area. Even the winter months! 

They are more rare, but not impossible!

hey-ray-9.jpg
The months when tornadoes have occurred in our area since 1880.  KDKA Weather Center

Tornadoes are possible any time of the day or night.  That said, there is only one hour of the day in this area, though, that hasn't had a tornado recorded. That is 7 a.m.!  

They are still possible at 7 a.m. but haven't been seen in this area at that hour. 

hey-ray-10.jpg
Tornadoes by time of day in our area KDKA Weather Center

Most of our tornadoes occur in the afternoon and evening. This is when we typically have the most ingredients in place along with it being the warmest part of the day.

Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin - KDKA

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

First published on April 27, 2024 / 8:31 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.