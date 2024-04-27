Watch CBS News

Hey Ray: Tornadoes in Pittsburgh

It's often said that thanks to the hills and valleys in Western Pennsylvania, we're not a risk for tornadoes, but that could not be further from the truth. Ray and Elizabeth Petelin explain more in an all-new Hey Ray!
