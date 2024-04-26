The Pittsburgh Steelers select Troy Fautanu in round one | What comes next?

DETROIT (KDKA) - We now know who the Steelers' first-round selection is and that is offensive lineman Troy Fautanu out of the University of Washington.

Now, the Steelers will have six more picks going into the rest of the draft, two in the third and two in the sixth and the rest are as follows:

2nd round - 51st overall pick

3rd round - 84th overall pick

3rd round - 98th overall pick (originally held by Eagles, acquired in Kenny Pickett trade)

4th round - 119th overall pick

6th round - 178th overall pick (originally held by Panthers, acquired in Diontae Johnson trade)

6th round - 195th overall pick

Meet Troy Fautanu

The 23-year-old Fautanu spent five seasons at the University of Washington. After redshirting in 2019, he saw his first college football action in 2020 as a reserve before starting three games in 2021.

The 2023 season cemented Fautanu as one of the best offensive linemen in college football. He started 15 games at left tackle and earned all-conference and All-American honors. He was also the key piece on an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line in college football.

After the selection, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Fautanu was the "highest-rated player on our board," according to the team's website.

How can I watch the rest of the NFL Draft?

Tonight, the NFL Draft will resume at 7 p.m. and the league will go through rounds two and three.

After Steelers' captain Cam Heyward announced the pick in the first round, tonight, Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will announce the team's second-round selection.

As it stands as of Friday morning, the Steelers will have the 51st overall pick in the second round and the 84th overall pick in the third round.

The draft will be live on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

You can also get analysis of the 2024 NFL Draft right here on KDKA on Saturday night at 7:30.

Lastly, you can check out CBS Sports' full draft coverage.

Drafting a Dynasty

The KDKA-TV Sports team dove into the 1974 Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and how it started one of the greatest dynasties in pro sports.