Health department shuts down Oakland sports bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The health department shut down a sports bar in Oakland for multiple violations.

The Panther Pit Sports Bar on Meyran Avenue was ordered to close because the Allegheny County Health Department said it had improper waste water disposal and didn't have handwashing facilities.

According to an inspection on Feb. 26, there was a "strong odor" of sewage gas because sewage piping was damaged.

Sinks on the first, second and third floors were either not accessible or weren't stocked with soap or paper towels so the bar staff had no way to wash their hands, the inspection report said.

Other low-risk violations included beer kegs stored below sewage pipes in the basement walk-in cooler, missing parts of the ceiling in the walk-in cooler and a damaged floor behind the first-floor bar.

Whenever the closure order is removed, the health department's website will be updated.