'The most exciting thing you've ever seen:' Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix set to take off this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's race weekend in Pittsburgh!

On Sunday, the checkered flag will drop on the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix.

So, start your engines and get ready for the race to begin.

Schenley Park will be full of fast rides and furious cars as the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix rolls into its fourth decade in the city.

"This is our 41st year of doing this and we race cars through the streets of Schenley Park and we fill the golf course with car shows and sponsor tents and it's the most exciting thing you've ever seen, right here in the city, on the streets," said Dan DelBianco, the executive director. "On the weekend, we will have 50,000 people each day to browse the car shows and watch the races."

The grand prix isn't just a race, it's a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises money for two autism charities.

"Autism-Pittsburgh and Allegheny Valley School Merakey and we have donated $6.4 million to those two charities since the beginning," DelBianco said.

One person helping the cause this year, and for the last 10 years, is Dave Kessinger from Murrysville.

He said he's been interested in racing since he was a kid and said this weekend is less about the race itself and more about the camaraderie with his fellow racers.

"I refer to it as 'track family,'" he said. "The guys we race with around here, everybody is just perfect. You know, if we break or somebody else breaks, you lift up the hood or the bonnet of the car depending on what you have and somebody is going, 'what do you need?' 'What's broken?' or 'let's get you back.'"

