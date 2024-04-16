The Killers, SZA to headline new Sudden Little Thrills music festival in Pittsburgh

In A Mikey Minute: The power of music

In A Mikey Minute: The power of music

In A Mikey Minute: The power of music

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Killers and SZA will headline a new music festival coming to Pittsburgh this September.

The inaugural lineup for Sudden Little Thrills was unveiled on Tuesday. The two-day festival is coming to Hazelwood Green on Sept. 7-8.

The Killers and Melanie Martinez will headline Saturday's date. Artists like St. Vincent, Fletcher, Del Water Gap and Pittsburgh's own Girl Talk are also on the slate.

On Sunday, SZA will headline and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa will play a birthday set. There will be appearances from other artists like Hippo Campus, Lupe Fiasco and Omar Apollo.

The festival will have three stages at Hazelwood Green, nestled between Mill 19 and the Monongahela River.

"Inspired by Pittsburgh's arts and culture legacy, our name embodies the ethos of the festival — to be present and open to sudden moments of fun, joy and inspiration," the festival's website says.

This summer, The Four Chord Music Festival will also bring big names like the All-American Rejects and A Day to Remember to the Pittsburgh area. It began in 2014 as a local punk rock festival in a 1,500-capacity club and has grown into a stadium-sized two-day event.

Tickets for Sudden Little Thrills go on sale on Thursday, April 18.