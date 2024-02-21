Four Chord Music Festival returns to Pittsburgh with The All-American Rejects, A Day to Remember

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Four Chord Music Festival is returning to Pittsburgh this year with headliners like The All-American Rejects and A Day to Remember.

The two-day music festival will take place at the Carrie Furnace from June 22 to June 23, organizers announced on Wednesday. The festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Bands like A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Senses Fail and State Champs will perform on Saturday. The All-American Rejects and Something Corporate will headline on Sunday, along with acts like Motion City Soundtrack, The Get Up Kids and Relient K.

"10 years is a long time," festival founder Rishi Bahl said in a news release. "Most things that you were into 10 years ago have not survived, so to reach the 10th anniversary of Four Chord Music Fest is something we are very proud of. We really tried to make this one the biggest and best one yet and are stoked to spend the weekend with all of you at our brand new, historical landmark of a location, The Carrie Furnace. Get out the sunscreen and bring the Advil, it is going to be a party."

The festival began in 2014 as a local punk rock festival in a 1,500-capacity club, and now it's grown into a stadium-sized two-day destination event. Last year, it was held at Wild Things Park in Washington.

The full lineup can be found online, with additional acts yet to be announced. The public on sale begins Friday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m.