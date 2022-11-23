The Good Stuff: Pittsburghers step up to help KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Believe it or not Thanksgiving is tomorrow!

While some are preparing today, even up early to get things organized for the big gathering, many others are struggling.

That's why the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund was so important this year and today's Good Stuff is a simple one - all of you!

We're so amazed by how many people answered the call to donate and help.

We celebrated the spirit of helping the turkey fund with the kick-off cruise in October.

On that day, we raised thousands of dollars.

Over the past month and a half, we've shared stories of how the turkey fund began, all starting with Al Julius.

Former colleagues weighed in on how important this mission was to Al and to all of KDKA after the mills had closed all those decades ago.

Just last week, we honored local businesses who were inspired and decided to donate to the turkey fund.

Finally, everyone at home who donated made a big difference.

Overall, you were all able to raise more than $700,000 and that number continues to grow.

There is still time to donate as donations continue to be accepted through the end of the year.

You can still donate right here.