'The Chippers' and 'Busy Hands Sewing Group' bring holiday cheer in Westmoreland

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A group of guys in Westmoreland County has a simple mission: make sure no kid goes without a toy this holiday season.

Meet "The Chippers" – Joe, Mike, Ron, and Stan, a group of retirees in Penn Township who handmake wooden toys.

They've been doing this for the last five years.

So far, there are 20 doll beds, 15 highchairs, and over 130 cars, trucks, boats, and tractor-trailers.

The Chippers are also working with the Busy Hands Sewing Group which made the dolls and the doll bedding.

They also donate all these toys to the police department's toy drive.

An act of kindness to make sure a happy holiday season is had by all.