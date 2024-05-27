The Black Keys cancel Pittsburgh show along with North American leg of tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Black Keys canceled the North American leg of their tour, including a stop in Pittsburgh.

The Black Keys were supposed to return to Pittsburgh on Oct. 10. The show at PPG Paints Arena was supposed to be one of 31 dates on the North American run of the International Players Tour. But all the dates were erased from the website, and the band posted a statement on Monday saying there was a change of plans.

The statement begins by saying, "The band wants to assure everyone that Dan & Patrick are alive and well."

"Following the recent run of shows in the UK & Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly," the statement continues.

Fans who had tickets will be refunded and will get the first chance to be able to buy tickets to the new dates, the band said.

"Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change… We're pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon," the statement says.