Watch CBS News
Entertainment

The Black Keys returning to Pittsburgh this fall

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rock duo The Black Keys are returning to PPG Paints Arena later this year as part of a newly announced headlining tour throughout North America.

Dubbed the International Players Tour, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney will embark on a 31-date run, with a stop in Pittsburgh scheduled for Oct. 10, 2024. The Head and The Heart will be joining the show as direct support, according to an accompanying press release. 

The band's new album, "Ohio Players," is scheduled for release on April 5.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public starting April 5 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 12:33 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.