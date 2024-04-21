Near-freezing temperatures prompt freeze warning, frost advisory through Monday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's been a chilly Sunday, with lows in the 20s/30s this morning, and highs this afternoon struggling to reach the upper 40s. That's around 15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Daily average High: 65° Low: 43°

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m. Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory Monday from 1 a.m. through 9 a.m.

AWARE: Showers late Tuesday/early Wednesday...Thursday morning frost again.

We'll again have a frost/freeze risk tonight, a First Alert Weather Day Monday morning for a freeze warning to the north and east, and a frost advisory from Pittsburgh to the south. Cover those plants or bring them inside!

We'll warm to near 60 Monday afternoon, with sunshine then stay warm midweek before one more frost chance Thursday morning. Showers move back in later Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, with around ¼" to 1/2" of rain possible.

This could put us at the top of the list for the wettest April on record. So far this month, we have had 7.85 inches of rainfall, which is 5.66 inches above normal. The official record for the wettest April was 8.11 inches in 1901.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

