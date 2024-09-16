Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area will be mild today ahead of scattered rain chances later in the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area will be mild today before scattered rain chances move in later in the week.

Monday morning begins with seasonably mild temperatures in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase through the mid-morning to mid-afternoon hours from south to north across our area.

These will be associated with the potential tropical cyclone that will likely become Tropical Storm Helene that will make landfall this afternoon in South Carolina. Helene will bring some chances for precipitation for our area this week. As the remnant low pressure with Helene tracks northward, however, dry air will wrap into the system and unfortunately be a crux for higher rain chances and rainfall rates in western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

Showers will begin by midday to early afternoon Tuesday across Northern West Virginia and gradually spread north through the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday.

For Pittsburgh, the most likely timing to see showers—which won't be much or too incredibly heavy will be Tuesday night through early Thursday. Lingering showers are expected on Thursday, especially toward our southern counties before a reduction in clouds and drier conditions toward the end of the week.

The highest rainfall amounts are trending toward the Laurel Highlands and Northern West Virginia with lower amounts from Pittsburgh and points west and north. This will not be a drought busting rain, but at least we could end our current dry streak with some measurable precipitation.

A blend of models has most of our area receiving 0.1" to possibly near 0.25" in spots, which is very paltry considering some counties south and east of Pittsburgh are running a multi-inch deficit since the start of summer.

With the added moisture in the air along with enhanced cloud cover, high temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will likely be held in the mid-upper 70s while overnight lows increase to the low to mid 60s.

Warmer conditions are expected for the end of the week with more sunshine. Long range guidance continues to show a very high likelihood of above normal temperatures and near to below average precipitation into the final week of September.

