Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area will be above normal today with afternoon rain showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area will be above normal with afternoon rain showers.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Thursday and Friday rain turning to snow (for the Laurel Highlands, especially)

Our sunset tonight is now before 5 p.m.! We are still above normal today with rain showers arriving in the afternoon and highs in the low to mid 60s. We will take whatever rain we can get because of severe to moderate drought conditions persisting across the region. We are still over half of an inch below where we should be for precipitation for the month. We should make up for that this week!

Wednesday stays mild with highs in the mid 60s, but we also have more rain which will be heavy at times starting late afternoon.

The big story right now is rain to snow showers or a wintry mix on Thursday with highs in the low 40s and falling through the day. This trend will last through Saturday!

Areas in the Laurel Highlands and higher elevations including north of I-80 have the best chance of accumulation through the day Thursday and Friday morning.

Here in Pittsburgh and surrounding areas little to no accumulation is expected, so it'll mainly be wet. 1-2" isn't out of the question though....We will see the first flakes of the season!

Things look to clear up on Sunday if you're planning to travel for Thanksgiving this weekend and above normal temperatures are returning next week.

So far it is still the warmest November on record.

That could come to an end by the end of the week with colder temperatures moving in.

