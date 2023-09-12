Teenager charged in stabbing after Sto-Rox football game surrenders

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A teenager surrendered to authorities after a stabbing injured two people following the Sto-Rox football game on Friday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Maniyah Turner is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault. Turner surrendered to deputies at the Municipal Courts Building around 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Officials said first responders were called to Valley Street on Friday around 9 p.m. The stabbing happened near Sto-Rox Jr./Sr. High School, where the football team hosted Avonworth.

KDKA

Witnesses told KDKA-TV that two teenage girls were stabbed near the gate to the stadium as people were leaving the game.

In a statement, the Sto-Rox School District said it was cooperating with police.

"Our position on violence within our community remains steadfast," the district's statement read in part."Schools and athletic events should be safe havens for student-athletes, coaches, families, and fans. Our school district will continue its efforts to prevent the presence of weapons on school premises, and we remain dedicated to collaborating with our law enforcement partners who tirelessly work to ensure our neighborhoods' safety."

