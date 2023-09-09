2 hospitalized after stabbing near Sto-Rox Jr./Sr. High School
STOWE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in McKees Rocks.
Officials said first responders were called to Valley Street on Friday at around 9 p.m. The stabbing happened about one block away from Sto-Rox Jr./Sr. High School. The school's football team hosted Avonworth on Friday, but the game was not impacted.
In a statement on its website, the school district said:
"We regret to inform you of an incident that occurred near Sto-Rox Jr./Sr. High School following tonight's varsity football game between Sto-Rox and Avonworth. Unfortunately, there was a stabbing in the community. It is important to note, though, that two students sought assistance from school personnel.
"We promptly alerted both police and on-site EMTs. Police have initiated an investigation, and we are fully committed to cooperating with them and providing any necessary support.
"Our position on violence within our community remains steadfast. Schools and athletic events should be safe havens for student-athletes, coaches, families, and fans. Our school district will continue its efforts to prevent the presence of weapons on school premises, and we remain dedicated to collaborating with our law enforcement partners who tirelessly work to ensure our neighborhoods' safety.
"For further updates regarding this unfortunate incident, we defer to law enforcement. At this time, we have no further comments to make. We encourage district families and community members to reach out with any questions or concerns they may have."
for more features.