2 hospitalized after stabbing near Sto-Rox Jr./Sr. High School

STOWE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in McKees Rocks.

Officials said first responders were called to Valley Street on Friday at around 9 p.m. The stabbing happened about one block away from Sto-Rox Jr./Sr. High School. The school's football team hosted Avonworth on Friday, but the game was not impacted.

In a statement on its website, the school district said: