18-year-old arrested in Pittsburgh shooting that killed 1, injured 3

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a slew of charges in connection with a shooting that injured three people and killed a man in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood earlier this month.

Pittsburgh police said detectives with multiple units arrested 18-year-old Ernest Terry on Mingo Street on Tuesday. He's facing multiple charges, including homicide, five counts of criminal attempted homicide and firearm violations.

Police said officers were dispatched to Mount Pleasant Road around 1 a.m. on Nov. 7 after getting reports about more than 20 rounds fired. While en route, dispatchers told police there were multiple victims.

Four people were injured during an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

When officers got there, police said they found three victims inside a home. A woman had been shot in her hip, a man had been shot in his shoulder and another man had been shot in his ankle, police said.

Investigators said the victims had been standing outside on a porch when they were shot.

The three victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A little after that, police said officers found a vehicle crash on East Street and East North Avenue. Inside, they said they found a man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and ultimately died, police said.

After his arrest, Terry was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Police said the investigation is ongoing.