17-year-old pilot killed in Pennsylvania plane crash died "doing the thing she loved the most"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 17-year-old girl who was killed when the small plane she was piloting crashed in central Pennsylvania on the Fourth of July is being remembered by those who knew her.

Maisie Bitler died when her plane crashed in Lock Haven, Clinton County, last week. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed in a wooded area around 10:30 a.m. on July 4. Bitler was pronounced dead at the scene.

"She died pursuing her dream of being a pilot and doing the thing she loved the most," her obituary said.

The teenager, known as "Bean," was a recent graduate of Hughesville High School in Lycoming County. She was inducted into the National Honor Society, played in the high school's band and performed at the Millbrook Playhouse, among others.

According to her obituary, her "driving passion was aeronautics." The 17-year-old achieved the rank of captain/1st lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol and was a member of the Piper Composite Squadron.

"Our squadron has lost a phenomenal individual that brought light, friendship, and caring to us all," Piper Composite Squadron, PA Wing, Civil Air Patrol posted to Facebook.

"She was able to lift up someone when they were down, welcome the new person, and was truly a natural leader to cadets and senior members alike," the post went on to say. "Knowing her love for the Civil Air Patrol, its core values and her fellow members will help us carry on in our shared mission."

A celebration of life is scheduled for Aug. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville. There is also a Maise Bitler Memorial Fund that will provide a yearly scholarship, according to her obituary.

"One thing that was evident about Maisie from the start was her uniqueness," the obituary said. "She never followed. She did things her way. She beat her own drum fearlessly. She captured the hearts and souls of family, friends and strangers alike, spreading light, hope, joy and happiness."