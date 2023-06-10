Team U.S.A. holds off International comeback to win 27th Arnold Palmer Cup

LIGONIER (KDKA) -- The Arnold Palmer Cup is back in the hands of Team U.S.A., who held off a comeback from Team International, clinching victory on Saturday afternoon at Laurel Valley Golf Club.

Fueled in part by a dominant performance during mixed foursomes on Friday, the Americans won the tournament by a score of 32-28 on home soil after falling short last year in Switzerland.

Team U.S.A. poses with the Arnold Palmer Cup after defeating Team International 32-28 on June 10th, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. Mike Darnay/KDKA

Team International got the better of the Americans in the fourth round of singles play, outscoring them 15 & 1/2 to 8 & 1/2 on the day, but Team U.S.A.'s margin going into the day was enough to hold off the comeback charge.

Four points for Gabrelcik

One of Team U.S.A.'s anchors was three-time Arnold Palmer Cup competitor Nick Gabrelcik.

Gabrelcik helped earn four points for the Americans, going 4-0 in his matches.

Team U.S.A.'s Nick Gabrelcik watches his tee shot head towards the fairway on the opening hole of the final round of the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup on June 10th, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. Mike Darnay/KDKA

On Thursday, Gabrelcik and Jennie Park defeated Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn and Sampson Zheng 4&3 in mixed four ball play.

On Friday, Gabrelcik and Gordon Sargent earned a point with a 2&1 victory over Ryan Griffin and Max Kennedy in a foursome match. During mixed foursome play, Gabrelcik and Park would team back up and earn a 4&3 win over Hinson-Tolchard / Christiaan Maas and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard.

Gabrelcik's tournament would wrap up with a 1UP singles match win over Sampson Zheng.

Albatross Alert



Team U.S.A.'s Ben James provided some fireworks during his singles match, making an albatross by holing out from the fairway with his second shot on the Par 5 3rd hole.

Ben James is on FIRE at the moment.🔥🔥



He currently leads his match 3UP after an albatross at the par-5 third hole, and an eagle on the par-5 sixth!#APCup | @UVAMensGolf pic.twitter.com/q8a7eypuDU — Arnold Palmer Cup (@ArnoldPalmerCup) June 10, 2023

James would use his albatross and his eagle he scored three holes later to help propel him to a 3&2 win over Frederik Kjettrup.

A proper birthday present

For Team U.S.A.'s Rachel Kuehn, what better way to celebrate your birthday than winning a championship while representing your country?

Team U.S.A's Rachel Kuehn gets emotional as her team sings 'Happy Birthday' to her after the Americans won the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup by defeating Team International by a score of 32-28 on June 10th, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. Mike Darnay/KDKA

Kuehn, who turns 22 years old today, is already having quite the year, having won the 2023 NCAA Division 1 Women's Team Golf Championship with Wake Forest, and now winning the Arnold Palmer Cup.

U.S. Open preparation

A number of players who competed for their countries in the Arnold Palmer Cup will be in the national spotlight next weekend when golf's toughest test takes center stage at the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Team U.S.A.'s Gordon Sargent eyes up a putt on the 9th hole of the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup on June 10th, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. Mike Darnay/KDKA

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Gordon Sargent, Preston Summerhays, and Karl Vilips will all be among the 17 amateurs in the field when play gets underway on Thursday.

"U.S.A. on 3!"

The Americans' win on home turf at Laurel Valley was a total team effort with the coaching staff in particular praising the players for how quickly they came together as a group.

Team U.S.A. players huddle up for one last celebration as a group following the team's win over Team International at the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup on June 10th, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. Mike Darnay/KDKA

Until next year, when international bragging rights are back up for grabs across the Atlantic in Ireland, for now, the Arnold Palmer Cup is back in the hands of the Americans.