Team U.S.A. cruises to 11-point lead with dominant mixed foursomes play at Arnold Palmer Cup

LIGONIER (KDKA) -- American domination was the name of the game on Friday at the Arnold Palmer Cup in Ligonier.

Team U.S.A. went into the day trailing Team International by one point -- and will be going to bed tonight with an 11-point lead -- thanks mostly to a dominant performance in the mixed foursomes third round.

With three rounds in the books, Team U.S.A. leads Team International 23 & 1/2 to 12 & 1/2.

Friday dominance

Team U.S.A. was able to get into the lead with a 7 & 1/2 to 4 & 1/2 victory during the morning round of foursomes, consisting of alternate shot format.

After a lunch break, the format was switched up to consist again of alternate shot, but this time it was mixed foursomes.

Tthe Americans blew open the doors in the afternoon session, taking 10 & 1/2 of the 12 points on the table in the mixed foursomes round.

Team U.S.A.'s Emilia Migliaccio putts from the fringe on the 2nd hole at the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup on June 9th, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. Mike Darmay/KDKA

Tyran Snyders and Chiara Tamburlini were the only International pair to win their match during the afternoon round. Larisa Chuk-Al-Sorn and Santiago de la Fuente halved a point going up against Antonia Malate and Austin Greaser.

American Young Guns

One of Team U.S.A's higher-profile pairings for the morning round made up of Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent and North Florida's Nick Gabrelcik were able to secure one of their team's points, winning their match 2&1.

Team U.S.A.'s Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt) and Nick Gabrelcik (North Florida) walk down the fairway on the 7th hole during the second round of the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup at Laurel Valley Golf Club on Jun. 9th, 2023 in Ligonier, Pa. Sargent & Gabrelcik won their foursomes match 2&1. Mike Darnay/KDKA

Sargent won last year's NCAA Individual Championship as a freshman and appeared in this year's Masters as an amateur.

Gabrelcik is making his third appearance in the Arnold Palmer Cup for Team U.S.A. and was a semifinalist at the 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont Country Club.

5th hole fireworks

For Team International, lightning struck on the 5th hole as the University of California's Sampson Zheng made a hole-in-one on the 212-yard Par 3.

Zheng's tee shot landed softly and rolled up to the pin, dropping for the eagle one on the card.

Here’s the ace!



Take in Sampson Zheng’s perfect shot on the 5th hole, and stay for the celebration. 🔥 #APCup pic.twitter.com/TEUmZjr7n3 — Arnold Palmer Cup (@ArnoldPalmerCup) June 9, 2023

Zheng, along with his playing partner Josele Ballester (Arizona State University) won their team's match 5&3.

Sand shots

Whether you prefer to use the term 'bunker' or 'sand trap,' one thing about the hazards at Laurel Valley is that they are indeed that -- hazardous.

Team International's Carla Bernat (Tulane University) take a shot from a greenside bunker on the 1st hole of the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup on June 9th, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa.Bernat and her playing partner would make double bogey and lose the hole. Mike Darnay/KDKA

With difficult pin placements, a shot from the sand can mean trouble for even these golfers, who are among the best at the collegiate level.

Team International's Chiara Tamburlini takes a shot from the sand on the 8th hole of the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup on June 9th, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa.Tamburlini and her playing partner would make bogey and lose the hole. Mike Darnay/KDKA

All smiles for Amanda

With a big point up for grabs in the last remaining match of the second round, Amanda Sambach (University of Virginia) stuck an approach shot close to the pin.

Team International would run their birdie putt well past the hole, conceding the point and the match.

Team U.S.A.'s Amanda Sambach was all smiles after sticking her approach shot close on the 9th hole of the second round of the 27th Arnold Palmer Cup on Jun. 9th, 2023 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pa. Mike Darnay/KDKA

Sambach and her playing partner Zoe Campos (UCLA), won the match 1 up.

Lots of golf left to play

While Team U.S.A. may be firmly in the driver's seat with an 11-point lead and only needing 7 of the 24 remaining points to win the Arnold Palmer Cup, there is still a great deal of golf with plenty of points out there for the taking.