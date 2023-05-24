Tiny Taylor Swifts coming to Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Not every Pittsburgh Swiftie was lucky enough to grab tickets to see Taylor Swift in person, but they can still see her -- all ten versions of her -- in miniature form at the Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad.

Ten "tiny Taylors" from each of her eras will be hidden throughout the Miniature Railroad exhibition on June 16 and June 18. Each Taylor will be dressed like the corresponding albums covered in her sold-out Eras Tour.

The Miniature Railroad and Village features iconic Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania landmarks like Primanti's, Kaufmann's, Fallingwater and Gus & YiaYia's.

"She may not fit into the Miniature Railroad's timeline or aesthetic, but Taylor Swift never goes out of style," said Rosalie Garfinkle, the assistant manager of the Miniature Railroad.

Taylor Swift is playing two shows at Acrisure Stadium on June 16 and June 17.

Swifties can get into the Carnegie Science Center for $7, and there will also be a Taylor Swift laser show at the Buhl Planetarium.