Taylor Swift-inspired dance camp in Pittsburgh area encourages friendships and memories

EXPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A Taylor Swift-inspired dance camp encourages new friendships and memories through dance in Westmoreland County.

At DeStella Dance Centre in Export, everyone is ready to shake it off. Kids sing along and talk while making bracelets. Swift was the theme of Wednesday's dance camp.

"I remember my first song listening to Taylor Swift, how it made me jump up and dance, and I feel that is how it makes them feel too," dance instructor Kyla Cerminara said.

Alexis DeSabatine, the owner of DeStella Dance Centre, thought Swift would inspire the kids.

"Taylor Swift is a really good role model for our young generation of girls, and everyone loves her so much," DeSabatine said.

Wednesday was filled with coloring, making friendship bracelets, learning a dance from the Eras Tour and playing trivia games. Many of the campers said they look up to the pop star.

"She is a real good role model because she is telling stories about her life and how you can improve in life and I really like it," Isabella Supanic, a sixth-grader, said.