Tattoos, pogo sticks, puppies, and pickles | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the weekend and if you're looking for weekend plans full of fun, we've got you covered!

However, we do want to stress that we still will have very high temperatures today and Saturday, so take the proper precautions before taking part in outdoor activities - stay hydrated, get to shade when you can, and wear light, breathable clothing.

With that in mind, let's get to the weekend!

Pittsburgh Tattoo Mania

If you're looking for some new ink, this weekend is a great time for it.

Hundreds of artists from all over the world are in Pittsburgh for Tattoo Mania.

It starts today and goes through Sunday and there you can get a tattoo, buy merchandise from talented artists, and contests where you can show off your tattoos.

It's all happening at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and you can get the details on their website right here.

PogoPalooza

The World Championship of Pogo Sticking is back in Pittsburgh.

PogoPalooza brings the world's best extreme pogo athletes to our area and they'll be doing all types of flips and tricks that will leave you gasping for air.

It's all happening today at 5 p.m. in Market Square downtown and again Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. at X-Pogo in Wilkinsburg.

Check out more on the X-Pogo website right here.

Lawrence County PickleFest

Now, we head over to Lawrence County for PickleFest!

This one is definitely for the pickle lovers in your life - they'll, and you, will be able to try some pickle foods, drinks, and slushies, play some fun pickle-themed games, and check out unique craft vendors.

It gets going on Saturday at noon at Nova Destinations in Pulaski.

Visit Lawrence County has the details on their website at this link.

Butler Car Cruise-A-Palooza

Hundreds of cars will line up on Main Street in Downtown Butler for the annual Car Cruise-A-Palooza.

There will be live music, food and craft vendors, and of course, all the beautiful cars you could ever want to see.

It goes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday!

Facebook has the full rundown right here.

Plum Summer Fest

Plum's annual Summer Fest is taking over Larry Mills Park today and Saturday.

As always, there will be food, games, carnival rides, and on Saturday night, a fireworks extravaganza.

All-you-can-ride tickets will cost $25 and you can get all the details right here.

The "Dog" Days of Summer in Ellwood City

Ewing Park in Ellwood City, starting today, could be called Ewing Park as the Dog Days of Summer takes over.

There will be police K9 demonstrations, arts and crafts, axe throwing, pony rides, a petting zoo, and dog competitions such as frisbee and dock diving!

Of course, you can bring your furry friend as well.

You can get the details right here!

Women Who Rock

Lady entrepreneurs are taking over the Southside Works town square on Saturday as part of a women-owned pop-up market.

You can shop for vintage clothing and jewelry, listen to live music, enjoy food and drink, and there will also be face painting for the kids!

It gets going at noon and goes until 5 p.m.

The Women Who Rock website has all you need to know!