Steelers' T.J. Watt misses Thursday's practice with heel injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt missed practice on Thursday due to a heel injury.

Watt was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday. He was not on the injury report on Wednesday.

The star pass rusher is coming off a big performance in a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 8. Watt had 2 sacks, 2 tackles and one fumble recovery. Watt scooped up the ball after Alex Highsmith jarred the ball loose from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with 1 minute, 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Watt also closed out the win with a game-ending sack of Jackson. He is tied with the Minnesota Vikings' Danielle Hunter for the NFL lead with 8 sacks.

According to multiple reports, Watt suffered a "badly" dislocated finger and tore "multiple" ligaments against the Ravens. It is not clear how Watt ended up on the injury report with a heel injury or if it will impact his status for Sunday.

Thursday's Injury Report

Watt was the lone Steeler to fully miss practice on Thursday. Tight end Pat Freiermuth was limited after practicing in full on Wednesday. He suffered a hamstring injury against the Houston Texans on Oct. 1 and did not play against the Ravens.

Punter Pressley Harvin, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Nick Herbig and offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr. and James Daniels practiced in full on Thursday.

Johnson has not played since injuring his hamstring in the season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) play Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams.