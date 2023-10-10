Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt suffered "badly" dislocated finger and tore ligaments against Ravens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt reportedly played through a dislocated finger in Sunday's 17-10 win against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field.

According to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Tuesday, Watt suffered a "badly" dislocated finger and tore "multiple" ligaments in the Steelers' comeback win over their division rival. Pelissero reported that Watt popped his dislocated finger back in place and finished the game, with Rapoport reporting that Watt may need offseason surgery, depending on how the injury heals the rest of the season.

The report goes on to say that Watt is not expected to miss any time because of the injury. The Steelers are on their bye week and do not play again until Oct. 22, when they take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Against the Ravens on Sunday, Watt had 2 sacks, 2 tackles and one fumble recovery. The fumble recovery came in the fourth quarter with the Steelers leading 14-10. Watt scooped up the ball after Alex Highsmith jarred the ball loose from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with 1 minute, 2 seconds left in the final frame.

The game-altering turnover led to a Steelers field goal and a 17-10 lead with 49 seconds remaining in the game. Watt closed out the win on the next possession with a game-ending sack of Jackson. The star edge rusher leads the NFL with 8 sacks.

The victory helped the Steelers (3-2) claim first place in the AFC North.