Watch CBS News
U.S.

SUV crashes through second floor of California home

By Kerry Breen

/ CBS News

SUV crashes into second story of a home, injuring 1 person
SUV crashes into second story of a home, injuring 1 person 00:19

California firefighters responding to a call Sunday night found an unusual sight: A white SUV smashed into the second-floor window of a Placer County home. 

It's not clear how the vehicle got so high up, but photos show it on top of a carport roof, with the front of the car facing a window. There appears to be damage to the window and surrounding roof, as well as the carport roof. One photo shared by officials also shows debris inside the home. 

342206055-1911414709214886-4673043333055229886-n.jpg
Debris visible inside the Placer County home after a white SUV landed on a carport roof.  CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit

The California Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit said on Facebook that Placer County firefighters, including members of multiple recue teams and members of the California Highway Patrol worked to rescue the solo occupant of the vehicle. 

Power was shut off to the area, and fire and law enforcement officials were able to stabilize the carport. Using a rope system, the driver was rescued and transferred to waiting first responders inside the home. The driver then was transported to a hospital and their was no word on their condition.

No identifying information was given about the occupant. 

342216623-229952846381625-5061633154312459644-n.jpg
Responders after a white SUV landed on a carport and crashed into the second story of a California home. CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit

According to the unit, there were no injuries to the home's residents or first responders. It's not clear how many people were inside the home at the time of the crash. 

CBS News Sacramento reported that authorities are investigating how the car landed on the second story, noting that the carport roof is on the same level as a hill next to the house. 

341675830-1039354840385074-6156985435610287347-n.jpg
Authorities are investigating how the vehicle landed on the carport roof. The hill next to the home is level with the carport. CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit
Kerry Breen
7d418d43-6d39-4061-859f-011c8aa7424d.jpg

Kerry Breen is a news editor and reporter for CBS News. Her reporting focuses on current events, breaking news and substance use.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 12:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.