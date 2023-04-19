SUV crashes through second floor of California home

SUV crashes into second story of a home, injuring 1 person SUV crashes into second story of a home, injuring 1 person 00:19

California firefighters responding to a call Sunday night found an unusual sight: A white SUV smashed into the second-floor window of a Placer County home.

It's not clear how the vehicle got so high up, but photos show it on top of a carport roof, with the front of the car facing a window. There appears to be damage to the window and surrounding roof, as well as the carport roof. One photo shared by officials also shows debris inside the home.

Debris visible inside the Placer County home after a white SUV landed on a carport roof. CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit

The California Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit said on Facebook that Placer County firefighters, including members of multiple recue teams and members of the California Highway Patrol worked to rescue the solo occupant of the vehicle.

Power was shut off to the area, and fire and law enforcement officials were able to stabilize the carport. Using a rope system, the driver was rescued and transferred to waiting first responders inside the home. The driver then was transported to a hospital and their was no word on their condition.

No identifying information was given about the occupant.

Responders after a white SUV landed on a carport and crashed into the second story of a California home. CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit

According to the unit, there were no injuries to the home's residents or first responders. It's not clear how many people were inside the home at the time of the crash.

CBS News Sacramento reported that authorities are investigating how the car landed on the second story, noting that the carport roof is on the same level as a hill next to the house.

Authorities are investigating how the vehicle landed on the carport roof. The hill next to the home is level with the carport. CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit