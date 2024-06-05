Suspicious fires at historic former Pittsburgh school under investigation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two suspicious fires at the historic former Beltzhoover Elementary School are under investigation.
Pittsburgh police said investigators are looking into fires on the morning of June 1 and the evening of June 4 at the old school, which is currently being refurbished.
Construction workers found heavy smoke after they arrived at the building on Cedarhurst Street around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Firefighters arrived and put out the fire in a first floor room.
A few days later, on Tuesday around 8 p.m., firefighters were called for another fire. They found flames in a rear room facing Sylvania Street. Police said the blaze caused significant damage to the room.
The fire investigation unit is asking anyone with information or possible home security video to call their office at 412-782-7646.
The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986. In 2020, a community group received a $72,000 grant to repair the school. Initial plans were to turn the building into housing and a community center.
No one was injured in either fire.