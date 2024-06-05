Watch CBS News
Suspicious fires at historic former Pittsburgh school under investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two suspicious fires at the historic former Beltzhoover Elementary School are under investigation. 

Pittsburgh police said investigators are looking into fires on the morning of June 1 and the evening of June 4 at the old school, which is currently being refurbished. 

Construction workers found heavy smoke after they arrived at the building on Cedarhurst Street around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Firefighters arrived and put out the fire in a first floor room.

A few days later, on Tuesday around 8 p.m., firefighters were called for another fire. They found flames in a rear room facing Sylvania Street. Police said the blaze caused significant damage to the room. 

kdka-beltzhoover-elementary-school-fire.png
A photo from a video shows a fire at the former Beltzhoover Elementary School in Pittsburgh on June 4, 2024.  (Photo: Provided)

The fire investigation unit is asking anyone with information or possible home security video to call their office at 412-782-7646.

The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986. In 2020, a community group received a $72,000 grant to repair the school. Initial plans were to turn the building into housing and a community center.

No one was injured in either fire.   

