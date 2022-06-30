Suspects arrested in connection to death of 2-year-old in Munhall

MUNHALL (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police have announced the arrests in relation to a death of a 2-year-old in Munhall.

On May 12, police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Margaret Street for reports of an unresponsive 2-year-old. That child was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Allegheny County Police were called to assist Munhall Police in the investigation and found that the home was in deplorable condition and had multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia which could've been easily accessible to the child.

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and homicide.

Mugshots for James Kraft (left) and Paige Hufnagel (right). Allegheny County

Today, Allegheny County Police arrested the child's parents, 39-year-old James Kraft and 28-year-old Paige Hufnagel. Both are facing charges of criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person.