Allegheny County police investigating after 2-year-old child rushed to hospital
MUNHALL (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are investigating after a 2-year-old child in Munhall was rushed to the hospital overnight.
The child was reported unresponsive just before 1:30 a.m. at a home on Margaret Street.
First responders took the child to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
Detectives have started an investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
