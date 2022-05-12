Allegheny County police investigating after 2-year-old child rushed to hospital

MUNHALL (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are investigating after a 2-year-old child in Munhall was rushed to the hospital overnight.

The child was reported unresponsive just before 1:30 a.m. at a home on Margaret Street.

First responders took the child to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Detectives have started an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.