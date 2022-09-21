Suspect wanted for string of robberies in Shadyside and Lawrenceville taken into custody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man wanted for a string of robberies is now in custody.

Michael Moffett was wanted in connection to robberies in Shadyside and Lawrenceville.

He is now facing multiple charges after he was taken into custody following a chaotic chase on Tuesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old took off after an officer spotted him on a dirt bike in North Versailles.

After he escaped, police tracked him to the Siesta Motel where he again took off into a wooded area.

He was finally taken into custody behind a house on Jacobs Street.