Suspect wanted for questioning in connection to deadly Wilkinsburg shooting taken into custody

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - Sheriifs have taken a suspect wanted for questioning in a deadly Wilkinsburg shooting into custody.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Darnell Green was wanted for questioning in relation to the killing of 35-year-old Darryl Nelson last month in Wilkinsburg.

RELATED: Man found shot to death inside Wilkinsburg apartment building

On November 28, police were called to an apartment building on Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg.

Once inside, they found a man had been shot to death. The medical examiner was able to identify him as Nelson.

This week, detectives learned that Green was at an apartment in McKeesport and on Thursday they were able to take him into custody.

He is now at Allegheny County Police Headquarters to be questioned.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.