Man found shot to death inside Wilkinsburg apartment building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside an apartment building in Wilkinsburg.

According to police, 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Hill Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Monday night.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot to death inside the apartment building.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.