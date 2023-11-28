Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death inside Wilkinsburg apartment building

By Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside an apartment building in Wilkinsburg. 

According to police, 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Hill Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Monday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot to death inside the apartment building. 

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.    

First published on November 28, 2023 / 1:44 AM EST

