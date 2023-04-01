Suspect wanted for dragging officer alongside car during traffic stop taken into custody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect wanted since May 2022 for dragging a Whitehall police officer during a traffic stop has been taken into custody.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alphonso Francis was found inside a residence in Turtle Creek along Fairview Avenue.

Francis has been wanted for nearly a year for charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearms violations.

Last year, Francis was the passenger inside a vehicle during a traffic stop when he climbed into the driver's seat, and pulled away, all the while dragging an officer alongside the vehicle as he escaped.

On Friday, they found Francis inside a crawl space in the home on Fairview Avenue and took him into custody without incident.

He has since been taken to the Allegheny County Jail.