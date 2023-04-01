Watch CBS News
Suspect wanted for dragging officer alongside car during traffic stop taken into custody

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect wanted since May 2022 for dragging a Whitehall police officer during a traffic stop has been taken into custody.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alphonso Francis was found inside a residence in Turtle Creek along Fairview Avenue. 

Francis has been wanted for nearly a year for charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearms violations. 

Last year, Francis was the passenger inside a vehicle during a traffic stop when he climbed into the driver's seat, and pulled away, all the while dragging an officer alongside the vehicle as he escaped. 

On Friday, they found Francis inside a crawl space in the home on Fairview Avenue and took him into custody without incident. 

He has since been taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

First published on April 1, 2023 / 11:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

