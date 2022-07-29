Watch CBS News
Suspect wanted for deadly Strip District shooting taken into custody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man wanted in connection with a deadly Strip District shooting is now behind bars.

Pittsburgh Police say that 33-year-old Jeffdyn Rushton was arrested following a traffic stop in Penn Hills.

jeffdyn-rushton.jpg
Pittsburgh Police

Rushton was wanted by police for a deadly shooting that occurred on June 26 in the Strip District. 

Police say Rushton is facing numerous charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms charges.

Rushton is being held in the Allegheny County Jail. 

First published on July 29, 2022 / 3:31 AM

