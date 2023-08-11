Suspect in Fort Pitt Bridge drag racing incident turns self into county sheriffs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect wanted for hitting a state police vehicle while racing and doing donuts on the Fort Pitt Bridge has surrendered to deputies.

According to Allegheny County Sheriffs, Jason Stotlemeyer surrendered to deputies at 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

In the early morning hours of July 21, several vehicles were doing burnouts and blocking traffic on the bridge.

Once police arrived, a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee, took off from the scene and hit a marked police cruiser, and nearly ran over troopers.

Now, Stotlemeyer is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, simple assault, and fleeing our attempting to elude a police officer.

Police said illegal drag racing is happening in cities across the country but has never taken over an entire bridge.

Stotlemeyer was processed into the county jail for arraignment.