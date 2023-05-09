Suspect charged with attempted homicide of law enforcement officer after firing shots at police in Homestead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 26-year-old man is facing dozens of charges including attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer after being accused of firing shots at police in Homestead.

26-year-old Erik Addison of North Versailles was critically wounded during an exchange of gunfire with a Homestead Police officer.

A suspect was shot by police in Homestead on May 8, 2023. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Allegheny County Police say that exchange of gunfire took place near 8th Avenue on Monday evening after Addison allegedly took off during a traffic stop with Pittsburgh Police in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood.

According to police, investigators from Pittsburgh Police didn't chase the vehicle, but alerted Homestead Police to the ongoing situation.

After crashing into a vehicle on the Homestead Grays Bridge, Addison allegedly left the vehicle behind in the area of 8th Avenue before being located by police, when the exchange of gunfire took place.

A suspect was shot by police in Homestead on May 8, 2023. KDKA

In addition to being shot by a Homestead Police officer, Addison was also struck by a West Homestead Police officer's vehicle, who was also responding during the incident.

Police say Addison's gun was recovered at the scene.

Addison is facing charges including attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, firearms charges, fleeing police, and traffic offenses.

Addison is awaiting arraignment and a preliminary hearing.